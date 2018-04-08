Funeral set for man killed in Missouri tractor accident

ELSBERRY (AP) — Authorities said an eastern Missouri man died when his tractor hit a tree and overturned.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as 66-year-old Gene Loness of Elsberry in Lincoln County.

Investigators said the accident happened about 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Loness' funeral will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Alexander-White-Mullen Funeral Home in St. Ann, near St. Louis.

Arrangements are being handled by Carter-Ricks Funeral Home in Winfield.