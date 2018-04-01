Funerals for 3 Victims Under Way

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ANDERSON (AP) - More than one thousand people are packed into a southwest Missouri funeral home for the joint funeral of three Pacific Islanders killed in a church shooting last Sunday. The victims were 43-year-old Kernal Rehobson; his uncle, 44-year-old Intenson Rehobson; and a family friend, 53-year-old Kuhpes Jesse Ikosia. All three were pastors or associate pastors of the Micronesian congregation that met in the church and all lived in Goodman. Hundreds of members of the Micronesian islander community in the Neosho area are in nearby Anderson for the funeral this morning. They are joined by many other Missourians who did not know the victims. And the top diplomat for the Federated States of Micronesia flew in from his embassy in Washington D.C. to pay respects to the families. Presiding at the services is the Reverend Tom Thorne, pastor of Neosho's First Congregational Church, where the shooting happened.