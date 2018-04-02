Funerals for East St. Louis Homicide Victims

EAST ST. LOUIS - Hundreds of mourners were at an East St. Louis, Ill., church Friday for the funerals of a murdered pregnant woman and her three other children. Four white caskets topped with white bouquets faced the altar at Mount Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church. The service honored Jimella Tunstall, 23, and her children, seven, two and one years old. Prosecutors said Tiffany Hall, Tunstall's friend, cut the fetus from Tunstall's womb and also killed her other three children.