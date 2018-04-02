Funerals Scheduled for 3 Killed at Jewish Sites

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Funeral arrangements for three people killed at two Jewish community sites near Kansas City on Sunday are scheduled for later this week.

WDAF-TV reports a private memorial service for 14-year-old Reat Griffin Underwood and his grandfather, 69-year-old William Lewis Corporon, will be at 3 p.m. Friday in the main sanctuary of United Methodist Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, Kan.

Visitation for 53-year-old Terri LaManno will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at St. Peter's Church in Kansas City, Mo. Mass of Christian Burial will be at the church at 10 a.m. Thursday, with interment afterword.

Underwood and Corporon were killed outside the Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City on Sunday afternoon, while LaManno was shot outside Village Shalom, a nearby Jewish retirement complex.