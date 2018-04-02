Furniture Warehouse Helps Those In Need

Bob McNear knew when furniture donations started pouring in after Hurricane Katrina he needed a place to put it all. He asked around and found someone to donate a warehouse.

"We started moving furniture in here, had this place full, you can't imagine how many sofas and stuff we had in here," said McNear.

After hurricane victims took all the furniture they needed, McNear realized he still had enough left over to meet another need.

"Since we decided that this was going to go on, there's been at least two house fires a week in Columbia, and we've helped almost every family," stated McNear.

F or people who want to donate their furniture, but don't have a way to get it to the warehouse, volunteers will come and pick them up. The furniture warehouse will move to a new location in the next months, and McNear knows people will follow.

He said, "I'm never surprised but I'm always overwhelmed by the generosity of this community, because when something really happens they can really come out."

Mcnear just hopes the donations continue when the memory of Katrina fades. The furniture warehouse needs more donations of both furniture and cash. You can contact volunteers at 573-875-5999.