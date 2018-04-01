Future CPS Elementary School Will Alleviate Overcrowding

COLUMBIA - A new elementary school in the southwest part of Columbia will help alleviate overcrowding in surrounding schools, according to Columbia Public Schools.

Mill Creek and Rock Bridge elementary schools will enjoy more room once the new school is complete. Both schools are currently over their capacity by at least 100 students.

The Long-Range Facilities Committee met Tuesday to discuss the possible three sites Columbia Public Schools decided on:

34 acres at Scott Boulevard and Route KK

36 acres at Route K and Old Plank Road

30 acres at Route K and High Point Lane



It narrowed its search based on location, acreage, surrounding roads and the owner's willingness to sell.

The bond voters approved in 2012 will pay for the construction of the elementary school.

The committee will tour the three sites Jan. 26. The tours are closed to the public.