Future Opportunities to Depart from Old Railroad Depot

5 years 6 months 5 days ago Wednesday, December 12 2012 Dec 12, 2012 Wednesday, December 12, 2012 11:36:00 AM CST December 12, 2012 in Continuous News
By: Kadee Brosseau
loading

ELDON - Once a railroad town, Eldon is planning to go back to its roots. However, this time, it won't be trains departing from the old train depot in the center of town. As soon as the Rock Island Trail project takes off, organizers say it will not only bring a new hiking trail to town, but also new businesses and more jobs.

Mac McNally, with Lake of the Ozarks Council of Local Governments, has been working on the project for about two years. He said it will help boost Eldon's economy.

"After I talked to a few people, and did a little bit of research, I found that building a trail or a park of some kind can improve the quality of life and attract new businesses to the area," McNally said.

The proposed three-mile trail runs from one side of town to the other, with the railroad depot and Rock Island Park as the trail head.

"We think that is a great start for the trail because it's located right downtown near a lot of the businesses," McNally said. "One of the key reasons to start this project was economic activity and if we could bring some outside dollars into the area, people want to bring their families up here, walk the trail or cycle along the trail, and then maybe shop in the stores or eat in the restaurants that's the main goal."

Vice President of the Eldon Chamber of Commerce Erik Svoboda said local business owners agree the trail would help bring more business.

"This is one of the best things we have going in Eldon to improve economic development, beautification," Svoboda said. "The Chamber couldn't be a part of a better activity."

Locals say boosting business isn't the only goal of the trail project. Community Resource Director Daphney Partridge said it will also be beneficial for Eldon residents.

"One of the things that we know makes a viable community, makes a community a place people want to live and raise their families, is they have to have access to opportunities for fitness that are safe and easy to get to," Partridge said.

The Rock Island trail task force is made up of community leaders, the Chamber of Commerce, and the Lake of the Ozarks Council of Local Governments. So far, McNally said the task force has raised about $5,000 for the trail project and are in the process of applying for more grants through agencies like the National Park Service.

Community Resource Director Daphney Partridge said being awarded a grant of a volunteer team through the National Civilian Community Corps (NCCC) was a huge step in the project's progress.

"It [was] a competitive application process. We had to draw up a proposal for what our project would look like in Eldon, Missouri. We presented it to them and then they obligated a team to come to our community for five weeks," Partridge said.

The project leaders still have to get final approval from the owners of the railroad right-of-way, but community members are already rolling up their sleeves.

VISTA Supervisor Sharon Taylor organized a community workday that she said showed that community members are invested in this project.

"[The volunteers] have known that this trail had been in the mind of some citizens for a long, long time and they want to help make it happen," Taylor said.

"It just shows progress," Partridge said. "It shows that our community is coming together to support a project that's really important and I think that's a good feeling for our community, a good message to send out that we are moving forward in our community."

Leaders of the project said, if things continue to run smoothly, the trail could be completed by the end of 2014.

 

Related Stories

More News

Grid
List

Trump announces plans for Pentagon to create 'Space Force'
Trump announces plans for Pentagon to create 'Space Force'
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump announced Monday he is directing the Pentagon to create a new "Space Force" as... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 7:08:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Democrats call on Governor Parson to fire COO, cancel "shady" contract
Democrats call on Governor Parson to fire COO, cancel "shady" contract
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri democrats want Governor Mike Parson fire his chief operating officer and cancel a contract awarded to... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Intense heat creates a rush for air conditioning repair shops
Intense heat creates a rush for air conditioning repair shops
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri air conditioning companies are facing the busiest time of year amid a four-day heat advisory. Craig... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 5:16:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Judge asked to dismiss security guard from suit in Anthony Warren killing
Judge asked to dismiss security guard from suit in Anthony Warren killing
COLUMBIA – The attorney representing the security guard who shot Anthony Warren at a Waffle House on New Year's Day... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 3:12:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Collapsing retaining wall in Jefferson City prompts road closures
Collapsing retaining wall in Jefferson City prompts road closures
JEFFERSON CITY - The 600 block of Monroe Street will be closed until Friday. Construction crews are removing a retaining... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 2:20:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Body identified in connection to arrested Missouri man with 53 stolen firearms
UPDATE: Body identified in connection to arrested Missouri man with 53 stolen firearms
BOONE COUNTY - A death, a huge cache of weapons and a suspect whose gun jammed as he was aiming... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 2:17:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

GOP state senator appointed Missouri lieutenant governor
GOP state senator appointed Missouri lieutenant governor
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson appointed state Senate Majority Floor Leader Mike Kehoe to be the new lieutenant... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 1:15:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Boonville airport renovations up in the air
Boonville airport renovations up in the air
BOONVILLE - Jesse Viertel Memorial Airport may reach new heights after the city council accepted a bid and authorized a... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 12:42:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Lanes to close on Providence for repairs
Lanes to close on Providence for repairs
COLUMBIA - City public works crews will be repairing a road buckle on Providence Road between Blue Ridge Road and... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 11:39:00 AM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Bear sighting causes caution warning in suburban St. Louis
Bear sighting causes caution warning in suburban St. Louis
BALLWIN (AP) — Another bear sighting has people concerned in part of Missouri, but this time, it's deep into... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 9:45:39 AM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

300 bicyclists ride across Missouri this week on Katy Trail
300 bicyclists ride across Missouri this week on Katy Trail
BOONE COUNTY – The Katy Trail will see more bike traffic than usual this week with the 2018 Katy Trail... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 7:33:00 AM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Columbia health officials offer safety tips in hot weather
Columbia health officials offer safety tips in hot weather
COLUMBIA - Columbia is under a heat advisory until Monday evening. The National Weather Service issued the advisory on... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 Sunday, June 17, 2018 9:29:00 PM CDT June 17, 2018 in News

iCan Bike camp teaches those with disabilities how to ride
iCan Bike camp teaches those with disabilities how to ride
FULTON - Forty people with disabilities will learn how to ride a two-wheel bicycle at the iCan Bike camp this... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 Sunday, June 17, 2018 9:18:00 PM CDT June 17, 2018 in News

State agricultural bill limits what is called "meat"
State agricultural bill limits what is called "meat"
COLUMBIA - Missouri is the first and only state to define "meat" as exclusively animal product. The Missouri General... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 Sunday, June 17, 2018 4:55:00 PM CDT June 17, 2018 in News

Survey: 3/4 of Columbia residents satisfied with city and services
Survey: 3/4 of Columbia residents satisfied with city and services
COLUMBIA - The city will discuss the results of the 2017 Community Survey at Monday's city council meeting. Used... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 Sunday, June 17, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 17, 2018 in News

Horses and riders showing off to raise funds
Horses and riders showing off to raise funds
ROCHEPORT - The Sunny Oaks Charity Horse Show brought about 20 riders out Sunday afternoon to compete for ribbons and... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 Sunday, June 17, 2018 3:36:00 PM CDT June 17, 2018 in News

Kewpie collection shows one woman's love for Hickman High School mascot
Kewpie collection shows one woman's love for Hickman High School mascot
SPRINGFIELD - A Hickman High School graduate has surrounded herself with Kewpies. The dolls' trademark round eyes watch happily from... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 Sunday, June 17, 2018 8:05:00 AM CDT June 17, 2018 in News

Boone County kicks off Relay for Life events
Boone County kicks off Relay for Life events
COLUMBIA - Hundreds of people impacted by cancer gathered together on a track Saturday in support of cancer fighters and... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, June 16 2018 Jun 16, 2018 Saturday, June 16, 2018 10:11:00 PM CDT June 16, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 79°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
2am 79°
3am 78°
4am 77°
5am 77°