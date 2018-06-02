Future Tiger Crane Named All-Metro Player of the Year

KANSAS CITY - Troy High School senior softball player Emily Crane won the St. Louis Post Dispatch's All-Metro Player of the Year award.

Crane plans on attending Mizzou in the fall and playing softball. On the year, Crane hit .563 with 10 doubles, five triples, five home runs and 28 runs batted in, while leading Troy to the Class 4A State Championship.

Crane expects to play shortstop or center field for the Tigers.

Photo Courtesy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.