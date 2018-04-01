Gabbert Throwing with More Confidence

JACKSONVILLE, FL (AP) - One of the positives from the Jacksonville Jaguars offseason work was a noticeable improvement in the passing game.

Quarterback Blaine Gabbert was throwing the ball with more confidence, accuracy and zip than he showed as a rookie. A receivers group that included free-agent signees Laurent Robinson and Lee Evans, coupled with No. 1 draft pick Justin Blackmon, was significantly better than what the team had in 2011. Throw in an offensive coaching staff that specialized in passing and the Jaguars' last-place team ranking in that category appeared to be a thing of the past.

While it's only the third day of camp, the passing game has not maintained the same sharpness it showed in the spring. That had coach Mike Mularkey calling out the wide receivers, Robinson in particular.