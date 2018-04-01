Gadbois honored with Golden Shoe award

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Mizzou Softball All-American Taylor Gadbois received the NFCA Golden Shoe award for being the most outstanding base stealer among Division 1 student-athletes Friday.

Gadbois was given the honor by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association as a result of her breakout performance this past season.

The Tigers' center fielder was a major threat on the base paths in 2014, stealing an SEC-best 46 bases in 51 attempts. Gadbois also stole multiple bases in 12 games.

Gadbois proved she could do some damage at the plate as well. Her .421 batting average ranked fifth in the SEC, and Gadbois earned Third Team NFCA All-America and First Team All-SEC recognition for her play. She also racked up 85 hits, which rank tied for the second-most single-season total in program history.

Gadbois, a redshirt sophomore, will be a key leader for a team that looks to build upon its loss to the University of Nebraska in the NCAA Regionals.