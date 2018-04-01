Gadbois honored with Golden Shoe award

3 years 8 months 2 weeks ago Friday, July 11 2014 Jul 11, 2014 Friday, July 11, 2014 2:13:00 PM CDT July 11, 2014 in Mizzou Xtra
Source: MUTigers.com
By: Tyler Hastedt, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer
loading

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Mizzou Softball All-American Taylor Gadbois received the NFCA Golden Shoe award for being the most outstanding base stealer among Division 1 student-athletes Friday.

Gadbois was given the honor by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association as a result of her breakout performance this past season.

The Tigers' center fielder was a major threat on the base paths in 2014, stealing an SEC-best 46 bases in 51 attempts. Gadbois also stole multiple bases in 12 games.

Gadbois proved she could do some damage at the plate as well. Her .421 batting average ranked fifth in the SEC, and Gadbois earned Third Team NFCA All-America and First Team All-SEC recognition for her play. She also racked up 85 hits, which rank tied for the second-most single-season total in program history.

Gadbois, a redshirt sophomore, will be a key leader for a team that looks to build upon its loss to the University of Nebraska in the NCAA Regionals.

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 28°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 7 active weather alerts
6pm 28°
7pm 29°
8pm 28°
9pm 29°