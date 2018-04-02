Gaines Picks Up Defensive Player of the Week Honor

COLUMBIA - Missouri Sophomore Cornerback E.J. Gaines was announced as Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week on Monday after his solid second-half performance in Missouri's exciting overtime upset of the No. 16 Texas A&M Aggies.

In the 38-31 win at College Station, Texas, Gaines had a career-best 10 tackles and broke up a career-best four passes, including three in the fourth quarter as Mizzou rallied from a 28-17 deficit and held the Aggies to three second-half points.

The first-year sophomore starter has 13 passes defended (11 PBUs, 2 INTs) on the season, which is tops in the Big 12 Conference (1.63 per game avg.) and ranks fifth nationally.

This was the first time Gaines has received this award. Also receiving the weekly honors were Oklahoma Quarterback Landry Jones for Offesnvie Player fo the Week and Texas Kicker Justin Tucker for Special Teams Player of the Week. This was the second time that both Jones and Tucker have received this award.