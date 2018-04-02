Gallardo Takes No-Hitter into 8th, Beats Cards

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Yovani Gallardo was the second straight pitcher to flirt with a no-hitter at Busch Stadium, allowing a single to start the eighth inning of the Milwaukee Brewers' slump-busting 4-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday.

Gallardo (3-2) left with a one-hitter after eight, the lone blemish Daniel Descalso's solid single up the middle on a 1-1 count. The Brewers' opening day starter entered the game with 53 hits allowed, tops in the major leagues, and ended a string of five poor outings in which he was 1-2 with an 8.89 ERA.

John Axford worked a perfect ninth for the Brewers, who were outscored 37-7 and shut out three times during a seven game losing streak. Manager Ron Roenicke canceled batting practice Saturday in hopes of shaking up the offense.