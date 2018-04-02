Galloway issues subpoena to get documents critical to audit on timely tax returns

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway recieved documents from the Department of Revenue Friday, just one day after issuing a subpoena for the paperwork.

Galloway said her office started an audit to determine if Missourians' tax returns are being paid on time as specified by state law. The auditor's office only received documents from the Department of Revenue after it issued a subpoena.

"After weeks of my staff requesting the information and after taking the unprecented step of issuing a subpoena, my office has received the Department of Revenue's response. I am hopeful that in the future the issuance of a supoena will not be necessary for my office to do its job protecting taxpayers," Galloway said.

Galloway first requested the documents six weeks before issuing the subpoena on Thursday. This is the first time Galloway has had to issue a subpoena to any government agency or department to get information.

The audit will ensure that taxpayers are receiving money owned to them by the government within 45 days. If they are not paid in that time period, the law states that will be paid interest.

If you think your tax return has been held beyond the 45-day limit, you may contact the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597, moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or auditor.mo.gov/hotline.