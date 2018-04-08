Game Day Tailgates: What's Legal and What's Not

On game day, fans say the real sport is tailgating.

"Well like I said, we started about 12 years ago," said tailgater Jack Young. "My two sons came up and my four daughters all the sudden got married and that left me with four other guys...so we get six, seven of us come up all the time and we have a good time, we really enjoy ourselves."

On game day, many people bring alcohol, something usually forbidden on the University of Missouri campus. The perception of where tailgaters can and can't drink can sometimes be blurry. The University of Missouri police say that the dry campus restriction is lifted in the immediate area surrounding Faurot Field on home game days, but open container laws still apply in Columbia. So it's legal to have open alcohol containers in parking lots surrounding Faurot Field, but illegal to have them on the streets. But even though some of the rules are changed, underage consumption laws are still in effect all the time. Columbia police say they have a hard time keeping up with all the extra drinking on gamedays.