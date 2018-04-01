Game of the Week: School of the Osage at Southern Boone Preview

Who: School of the Osage Indians (0-2) at Southern Boone Eagles (1-1)

When: Friday, Sept. 13, 7 p.m.

Where: Southern Boone High School, 14520 S. Crump Lane, Ashland, Mo.

Distance: 58.6 miles separate the schools, or about an hour drive.

Significance: This is the first Tri-County Conference match up for both teams.



Southern Boone Eagles: The Eagles should be hungry to win at home for the first time this season. The team comes off a game against Father Tolton High School where they squeezed by with a 32-28 victory. In week one, the Eagles dropped their season opener 40-26 against Kirksville at home. Coach Roger VanDeZande is returning six starters on each side of the ball for the Eagles.

Player to watch: David Holland, senior WR/S - Holland, a 2012 All-Conference athlete, plays on both sides of the ball for the Eagles. He will be the one to contain the running game of Osage. Osage packs a punch with their big running backs lined up. Holland's size and speed should contain the Indians run game. He will also be a main target for senior quarterback Brice Mueller. At 6'2", 180, this season, the tandem connected for a 56-yard touchdown pass vs. Tolton last week.

School of the Osage Indians: The Indians are still searching for their first win of the season. In week two, the Indians received a pounding from Moberly falling 34-7 at home. Previously, the Indians opened their season in week one with a 28-22 loss against Fulton after giving up a late touchdown. In 2012, the Indians went 4-3 in Tri-County Conference play. Coach Dan Henderson returns 21 total lettermen in 2013.

Player to watch: Jake Ulmer, senior RB/LB - Ulmer will have his hands full trying to run past the backfield of Southern Boone. Ulmer's task this week on defense will be to contain the passing attack of the Eagle's QB Mueller. Ulmer has one interception under his belt this season but Mueller (6'4", 180) has thrown for 275 yards and a touchdown this season. If Ulmer can and the other backs can contain the big plays, it will be a difference maker in this game.

Prediction: The game will be close at half, but Osage will power past the Eagles in the second half to get its first victory of the season.

School of the Osage: 35

Southern Boone: 17

Other games to watch: Brookefield at Marceline - Both teams come into the game 2-0 on the season. The early season rivalry game should be a good one.

