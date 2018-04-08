Game Over for Gaming Machines

Police also said they've heard about the possibility of other slot machines in the area.

"A special license is required to have a gaming machine, even having one in your home for personal use is illegal," explained Holohan. "These machines you find at 'mom and pop' stores or gas stations, there's no regulation on the odds. They can be set very low and pay out 10%."

Holohan said police also burned the slot machines' control boards. The owners pleaded guilty to possession of a gaming machine, but have not been sentenced. Authorities confiscated $400 in the machines and donated it to Callaway County's school fund.