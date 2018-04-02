Gamecocks Win Convincingly, 31-10

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Mizzou football team went on the road for the first time this season to Columbia, S.C.

The Tigers were greeted by a sellout crowd of over 80,000 in Williams-Brice Stadium Saturday as they took on the No.7 Gamecocks.

Mizzou quarterback, James Franklin was back in action this week from a shoulder injury that sidelined him in the last game. Although the Tiger's offense had its primary playmaker back, the South Carolina defense stifled Franklin to 92 yards passing, six yards rushing and no touchdowns.

Following a scoreless first quarter, South Carolina broke through by scoring 14 points within the first five minutes of the second quarter. The Gamecock's running back, Marcus Lattimore ran in the first touchdown from two yards out. After a Mizzou fumble, Lattimore rushed for another, one yard touchdown.

Just when it seemed Mizzou gained a little momentum with a field goal one minute before halftime, South Carolina took the ensuing kickoff back 50 yards and drove down the field in four plays to score one last touchdown making it 21-3 at the midway point.

South Carolina quarterback, Connor Shaw completed 20 straight passes for a 95 percent completion rate, 249 yards and two touchdowns, along with 41 rushing yards. Mizzou's defense prevented larger plays, but Shaw took advantage underneath in the short game, controlling time of possession and wearing down the Tiger's defense.

Missouri will take another road trip next week, going to Orlando to face the University of Central Florida Knights. The game will be Saturday, September 29, at 11 a.m. CST.