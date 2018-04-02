Gaming Commission Gives Nod to Cape Casino License

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — The new casino scheduled to open next week in southeast Missouri cleared a major hurdle.

The Missouri Gaming Commission met on Wednesday in Cape Girardeau and gave preliminary approval to license the new Isle of Capri casino. Plans call for the $135 million complex to open at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, pending final inspections and final approval from the commission.

A source reports that Chet Koch, general manager of the casino, told the commission that 725 people have been hired for the casino, far surpassing the promise to create 450 jobs.