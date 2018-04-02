Gaming Commission Head Leaving

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The director of the Missouri Gaming Commission announces his resignation. Kevin Mullally says he's leaving to take a job with Gaming Laboratories International, which tests gambling devices. Mullally has been with the commission for 12 years, the last five as executive director. As a Senate staff member, he also helped write the bill creating the Gaming Commission in 1993. (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)