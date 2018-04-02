Gandhi Grandson to Speak at University of Missouri

COLUMBIA - The grandson of India's late independence leader Mohandas Gandhi will be in Columbia this week to discuss his own work in international relations.

Rajmohan Gandhi is scheduled to speak at 10:30 a.m. Friday in Memorial Union on the University of Missouri campus.

Gandhi is a professor of history and political science at the University of Illinois and a biographer whose subjects include his grandfather. He's also a former member of India's Parliament and remains active in the global humanitarian group Initiatives of Change.

He will be interviewed during Friday's free public event by University of Missouri journalism professor Charles Davis.