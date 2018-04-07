Gans Creek Road Re-Opens After Sinkhole Fixed

COLUMBIA - Gans Creek Road opened Tuesday afternoon after a sinkhole Monday collapsed part of the road. Crews closed the road Monday between Discovery Parkway and Ponderosa Street.

Columbia Public Works said engineers believe Karst topography created the sinkhole. Crews said there were no utilities buried under the section of road that collapsed, and it didn't appear that stormwater running under the roadway caused the sinkhole.

Crews said the sinkhole was about 6 feet in diameter and around 8 feet deep.

According to Columbia Public Works, the sinkhole was filled mostly with concrete and had about 2 feet of clean rock added on top of the concrete. A layer of new asphalt was laid over the clean rock.

Crews said the new asphalt is a temporary patch, and they will be back in 30 to 60 days to install a permanent patch if the sinkhole doesn't need any additional fills.