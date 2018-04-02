Garcia to Start Sunday; Molina Out 2-3 Games

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Left-hander Jaime Garcia will return to the St. Louis Cardinals' rotation Sunday, and the team will shift impressive rookie fill-in Joe Kelly to the bullpen.

Catcher Yadier Molina was out of the lineup Wednesday night with mid-back tightness, and thought he might be out two or three days, but figures to be ready for Garcia's first start since June 5.

Garcia was shut down for a month with a shoulder strain and made his fourth rehab start Tuesday night, striking out eight and walking three in five innings for Triple-A Memphis.

Garcia won 13 games his first two seasons in 2010 and 2011 but is just 3-4 with a 4.48 ERA in 11 starts this season. Kelly pitched into the seventh inning Tuesday night in a victory over Arizona and is 3-5 with a 3.41 ERA in 12 starts.