Gardner's Big Game Leads MU

Playing in Lawrence in March of 1992, senior Anthony Peeler put on a shooting show MU hadn't seen against KU, until Thomas Gardner's 40-point Monday night performance.

"He was doing everything," said Coach Quin Snyder. "To get 40 on 22 shots, that's the part of it that says a lot. That means, I think, he was hunting his shot a little bit, which was okay."

And, it turned out that Peeler was there to see Missouri play for the first time since 1994. In fact, he had a front-row seat for Gardner's great play while Peeler was back on campus for the Alumni Association's 150th anniversary.

"He's a great, great player," added Snyder. "This is fitting to have him here, this being the anniversary. It's the first time I've gotten to see him. Hopefully, everyone who'd played here are proud of our guys."

Gardner said, "I got a chance to meet him. He came here and talked to me after the game. He was excited. He said he wanted me to break his record, but I don't think that's the case."

Peeler set Mizzou's single-game scoring record of 43 in that KU game. But, Gardner noted at least one big difference between Peeler's points and his own total.

"He had a lot of points, but his team came up short," Gardner explained. "Tonight, we were able to pull it off, so it feels even better."

So, Peeler and Gardner are the only two Tigers to hang 40 on the Jayhawks.

"He had a hot hand all night," said teammate Jimmy McKinney. "We did great finding him. He did a great job of being patient and letting us screen him and let us look for him."

And Thomas Gardner found the basket often enough to lead Mizzou to a come-back win over its long-time rival.