Garrigus Earns Weekly HAAC Women's Outdoor Track Honors

KANSAS CITY - Central Methodist senior women's jumper Shelby Garrigus was named the Heart of America Athletic Conference Women's Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week, the league office announced Monday.

Garrigus was on top of the podium in her only event at the Mule Relays hosted by the University of Central Missouri over the weekend. A native of Cleveland, Mo., she won the long jump with a leap of 5.65 meters, a mark that meets the NAIA "A" Qualifying Standard and punches her ticket to the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships.