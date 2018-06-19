Gary Pinkel Named AFCA Regional Coach of the Year

COLUMBIA - Missouri Head Coach Gary Pinkel has been named the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Coach of the Year for Region 2. Pinkel has also been named a finalist for the prestigious Eddie Robinson National Coach of the Year, as awarded by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA).

After the Tigers went 5-7 last year in their first season in the SEC, Pinkel helped the Tigers bounce back from last year as he led Missouri to an 11-2 record and an appearance in the SEC Championship.

This marks Pinkel's second best season since coming to Missouri. The last time Pinkel was this successful was back in 2007 when he led the Tigers 12-2 record (7-1 in Big 12) and a Cotton Bowl victory.

Pinkel is on the verge of breaking the Missouri record for most school victories. Pinkel and former coach Don Faurot are tied at 101 wins. The record could be broken at the Cotton Bowl as Pinkel will play Oklahoma St. on Jan. 3 for the AT&T Cotton Bowl.