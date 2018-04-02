Gas leak closes College Avenue near Mizzou

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department was dispatched to a gas leak at Bouchelle Avenue and College Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

The fire department reported an underground gas line had been struck by construction workers who were working on a sewer line.

College Avenue between University Avenue and Rollins was shut down for a little over one hour while the damaged line was being repaired.

Two additional calls for gas odors in the same area are believed to be associated with this single event.



There were no reported injuries.

[Editor's note: KOMU.com has updated this story to include more information from the Columbia Fire Department.]