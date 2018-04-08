Gas Leak Scare Resolved

FERGUSON (AP) - Classes will resume tomorrow at Riverview Gardens High School in north St. Louis County after a gas leak scare.A gas leak was around 6:15 a-m. Students showing up for school were sent back home.Investigators found that a bunsen burner was left on overnight, causing the gas smell.