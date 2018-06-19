Gas Leak Shuts Down Part of University Avenue

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department closed University Avenue between College Avenue and William Street Friday around 8 a.m. because of a gas leak. Maintenance crews were installing a basement window at 1314 University Avenue when they hit a gas line. Ameren was able to shut off the gas in about 30 minutes.

The Columbia Fire Department evacuated houses in the area and Columbia Water and Light shut off the power on University between College and William as a precaution because of the gas leak.

The fire department checked the gas levels of the homes in the area. Adjacent homes to the house were the leak occurred are safe, but crews are still working on ventilating the house at 1314 University.