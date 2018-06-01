Gas Line Running Again After Vandalism

COLUMBIA - The gas line behind Sam's Club at 101 Conley Road is working again after it was physically damaged prompting Ameren to shut down services Sunday, October 6. The Columbia Fire Department said it was vandalism, but the department is unsure who caused the vandalism.

The Columbia Fire Department arrived on scene approximately 10:30 a.m. and after investigating declared it safe.

The Columbia Police Department is leading the investigation.