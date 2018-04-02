Gas Prices Down Sharply in St. Louis Area

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Dow is falling, the economy is struggling, but at least there is one bit of good economic news for people in the St. Louis area: Gasoline prices are way down.

The price at the pump fell below $3.20 per gallon at many locations in the St. Louis region on Monday. Just a little over a week ago, a gallon of regular unleaded cost more than $3.60 at the

same stores.

Experts cite a drop in the price of a barrel of oil that occurred after Standard & Poor's dropped the nation's credit rating by one notch last week.