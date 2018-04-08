Gas Prices Drop

Mid-Missouri stations have been hovering just below two dollars for about a month.

But will prices get any lower? "The trend has been that the market continues to fall, which hopefully will allow the prices to drop a little more," explained MFA Oil Marketing director Tom May. "It could be 10 cents, it could be more, it could be less."

Despite the drop in price of crude oil Tuesday experts say it may be a while until we notice a price change at the pump.

"The gas that's in the tanks right now has already been produced, and they're going to have to charge what they need to charge for that fuel that's in the ground," said Ross Mutrux Gas Station manager.

It's unclear when or how much gas prices will fall.

"Short term, I think we should just enjoy the prices where they're at," said May.

Something you really don't have any choice about.

May says the long term future of gas prices should hover around the two-dollar mark as the weather heats up, providing there's no political disruption of the oil supply.