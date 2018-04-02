Gas Prices Drop 11 Cents Nationwide in Past Two Weeks

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) - The average U.S. price of a gallon of gasoline has dropped about 11 cents in the past two weeks. That's according to the Lundberg Survey of fuel prices, released today. It puts the price of a gallon of regular at $3.63. Midgrade was at $3.78 and premium was at $3.90. Diesel was at $4 a gallon. Of the cities surveyed, Jackson, Miss., had the nation's lowest average price for gas at $3.32. Chicago had the highest at $4.06.