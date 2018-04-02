Gas Prices Falling Across Mid-Missouri

COLUMBIA - Some call it relief at the pump. Others are saying its going back to where it should. Either way, gas prices are going down across Mid-Missouri.

The average cost of a gallon of gas dropped almost 20 cents in the past week, according to GasBuddy.com. It says prices fell from $3.56 to $3.38.

The Missouri average is significantly less than the US average, which currently sits at $3.63.