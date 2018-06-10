Gas prices see cheapest 4th of July weekend since 2005

COLUMBIA - Gas Prices will be the cheapest they've been on 4th of July weekend since 2005, according to a report from gasbuddy.com

The site reported early Friday an average of $2.02 a gallon in Missouri. Nationwide, drivers should expect to pay $2.21 a gallon at the pump, according to the report. AAA said the average was $2.26 a gallon.

AAA said the price of gas had fallen for 24 consecutive days as of Thursday. The country's highest prices were out west. A gallon of gas in Hawaii cost an average of $3.05, while prices on the east coast were cheaper. South Carolina had the cheapest gas this week with a gallon costing an average of $1.93.

The price drop comes as people prepare to hit the roads for the holiday weekend. AAA predicts 37.5 million people will hit the road over the weekend.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reminded people to drive safely over the weekend.

"The only 100 percent survivable traffic crash is the one that never happens," MSHP said in a news release Thursday. "Make sure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained in a seat belt or child restraint. Every day as we travel on Missouri's roadways, we trust that every driver on the road is going to obey the speed limit, pay attention and drive sober."

Bob and Joan Bosma were filing up with gas in Columbia Thursday, and said they were glad to see the falling prices ahead of summer travel.

"People are like us, you know, they're trying to save a little bit of money," Joan Bosma said. "So I think it'll make a big difference."

"It's about $100 more pulling the trailer," Bob Bosma said of his plans for a roadtrip to Michigan later this year. The Bosmas said they were using the weekend's fall in prices to save money for the trip. "When you're talking about a 5 cent or a 7 cent difference, that's huge when you're talking about a 1,200 mile trip."

Gas prices across the country Friday varied from about $1.93 a gallon in South Carolina to just over three dollars a gallon in Hawaii.