Gas Prices Set to Rise During Summer

BOONE COUNTY - Rising gas prices are expected to rise during the summer months. Adding strain on the pocketbooks for commuters is road construction that results in longer, alternate routes. In Columbia gas was priced at $3.69 Monday. The Midwest average is up 10 cents from last week at $3.80. That is up almost a dollar from one year ago. In California, retail gas prices are at $4.10 dollars, also up more than one dollar from one year ago.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration projects retail gas prices at $3.86 during driving season, which runs from April 1 to Sept. 30. That number is up from $2.76 dollars per gallon last summer.

Lane Closure in Boone County

Projected Summer Gas Prices