Gas rates will fall in November for Ameren customers

JEFFERSON CITY - Gas rates for Ameren Missouri customers will decrease starting in November.

The company announced residential customers' gas rates will fall by almost $0.05 per Ccf, per hundred cubic feet of natural gas. The changes will affect customers in areas such as Columbia, Jefferson City, Mexico, Wentzville, Cape Girardeau, and Marble Hill. Customers in Ameren Missouri's Rolla service area, which includes Rolla, Salem, and Owensville, will receive a larger decrease of $0.07 per Ccf.



Approximately 55% to 60% of a customer's current natural gas bill reflects the cost of natural gas from wholesale suppliers. The wholesale cost of natural gas is not regulated by the Missouri Public Service Commission.

Ameren Missouri serves 126,800 natural gas customers in Missouri.