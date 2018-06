Gastineau Earns 500th Career Win

FULTON -- William Woods University softball head coach Tracy Gastineau earned her 500th career win for the Owls in dramatic fashion, as an eighth-inning, two-out, walk-off double from Nicole Hamdorf gave William Woods a 2-1 victory over Central Methodist University.

Ashley DePew scored the winning run for WWU, with Kelsey Schulte going the distance in the win, striking out seven.