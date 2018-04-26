Gates Bar-B-Q restaurant in Independence burns to the ground

INDEPENDENCE (AP) - A Gates Bar-B-Q restaurant near the Truman Sports Complex in Kansas City has burned to the ground.

Battalion Chief Mike Ditamore said an employee called firefighters about 1 a.m. Tuesday after seeing a fire around the exhaust system above a grill. The fire spread to the building's attic and roof. No one was injured.

Investigators say the exact cause is still unclear. The building is total loss.

It was one of six Gates restaurants in the Kansas City area. It was popular with athletes, fans and celebrities who came from nearby Arrowhead Stadium and Kauffman Stadium.

Founder Ollie Gates says it's too early to say if he will rebuild at that location but he will definitely have another restaurant in Independence.