Gates Named HAAC Libro of the Week

MARSHALL, MO -- Missouri Valley College women's volleyball Senior Jessica Gates has been named the Heart of America Athletic Conference Libero of the Week for her efforts in MVC's four matches last week.



Gates helped lead the Lady Vikings to a perfect 4-0 record in their matches, which included wins over Benedictine College, Lindenwood University-Belleville, Fontbonne University, and William Woods University.



Gates averaged 5.6 digs per set while also recording a .966 reception percentage and a .923 service percentage. She also produced two service aces during last week's matches.



This is the second weekly conference honor for Gates this season, as she took home the same award on Sept. 24.



The women's volleyball team wraps up its regular season this week with a match at Stephens College Oct. 29th night at 7 p.m. and a road trip to Culver-Stockton College Oct. 30th at 7 p.m.