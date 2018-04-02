Gathering to Celebrate "Newarkness"

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

NEWARK (AP) - From California to New Jersey, there are towns and cities called Newark all across the land. And starting Thursday, 50 delegates from those communities, and at least one from England, will gather in what may be the nation's smallest Newark for the "Newarks of the World Reunion." Every other year for the past 20, representatives from many Newarks get together to share cultures and offer mutual support. This year's event is in Newark, Missouri, population 100. Organizer Meg Glover calls it a way to, "celebrate our Newarkness." The Newark post office will have two special stamp collections to mark the reunion.