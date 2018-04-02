Gators chomp Mizzou in The Swamp

GAINESVILLE - The Missouri Tigers had another chance to ruin an SEC rival's homecoming, but as it was in Baton Rouge, the Tigers whiffed at the opportunity.

The Florida Gators decimated Missouri 40 to 14 on Saturday, dominating the entire game on both sides of the ball, in a game that saw inconsistent rain throughout.

The Missouri offense was especially uninspiring. It took the Tigers until under three minutes left in the first half before they got their first first down.

The Florida secondary was able to pick off two throws from Missouri quarterback Drew Lock, with both interceptions going for touchdowns. Lock also only had four completions in the game, just two more than his interception total for the day.

A big disparity in the game was the difference in time of possession. The fast-paced Missouri offense only had the ball for 23:07 compared to Florida's 36:53.

Missouri's next test will come next week at home, during home coming weekend, against Middle Tennessee State.