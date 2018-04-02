Gee, Gordon's grand slam lift Royals past Twins

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Royals beat the Minnesota Twins 8-1 Thursday behind a gem from starting pitcher Dillon Gee and a grand slam by Alex Gordon.

Twins' starter Tyler Duffey (8-9) held the Royals hitless through three innings before Kansas City got to Duffey for five runs in the fourth inning.

Duffey hit Salvador Perez with a pitch with the bases loaded to score the Royals' first run of the game and tie the score at 1-1.

Then the big blow of the inning came one at bat later from Gordon, whose grand slam blast put the Royals in front of Minesota 5-1.

On the mound, Gee (5-6) bounced back from allowing a solo home run to Brian Dozier to lead off the game and turned in a masterful start for the Royals. Gee went seven innings and allowed only five hits and one run while striking out seven Twins.

Chris Young tossed two scoreless innings in relief of Gee to nail down the win for Kansas City.

The win pushed the Royals' record above .500 for the first time since July 22.