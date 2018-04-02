Genealogists Convene For Conference

COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Genealogical Association is hosting its annual conference Friday and Saturday.

The conference will include workshops, an exhibit where Missouri genealogists can meet vendors, buy books, CDs and other genealogy tools, and a banquet. The keynote speaker for the conference is genealogist and actor Hank Jones. Jones has written eight books and appeared in eight Disney films.

Missouri State Genealogical Association President Janice Schultz said Friday the purpose of the conference is to conduct business for the association and help geneaologists become better researchers. She also said the event is a great opportunity for genealogists to socialize.