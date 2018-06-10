General Mills evacuates Kansas City plant due to CO2 leak

KANSAS CITY — More than 100 employees were evacuated from a General Mills plant in Kansas City after an alarm sounded indicating a carbon dioxide leak.

General Mills spokeswoman Kelsey Roemhildt says firefighters and hazardous materials crews were called to the plant Wednesday morning after a carbon dioxide alarm went off at the plant.

She said the plant's 110 employees were evacuated as a precaution around 10:45 a.m., and that there were no reports of injuries.

She said the leak has been isolated and that crews are assessing the area before allowing employees to return to work at the plant, which mills and packages flour.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating the leak.

“OSHA’s investigation will examine if any violations of OSHA standards led to the preventable incident occurring today. Carbon dioxide exposure can affect the respiratory and nervous system,” said Jean Williams, OSHA’s acting area director in Kansas City. “OSHA is committed to ensure safe working conditions for all Americans.”

The Kansas City Star reported that in 1994, a carbon dioxide leak at the facility killed a worker.