Gentry County to Receive Wind Power

The venture by Wind Capital Group will be financed by John Deere Wind Energy of Johnston, Iowa, a division of the Deere and Company farm equipment manufacturer. Springfield-based Associated Electric Cooperative will distribute the electricity. Plans for the Bluegrass Ridge project call for 24 wind turbines to be put on 7,000 acres near King City, about 30 miles northeast of St. Joseph. Owners of about 12 farms have signed long-term leases to allow the turbines on their property. Construction is to start early this summer, with at least 16 windmills expected to be operational by the end of the year and the rest by next spring. The project is expected to provide electric power for 15,000 to 30,000 homes.