Gentry Estates to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony Thursday

COLUMBIA - Gentry Estates Senior Apartment Community is nearly ready to open its doors.

Gentry Estates will host a groundbreaking ceremony at the construction site on Thursday at 10 a.m. The apartments are located at 4150 Bethel St.

The community has 42 apartments for seniors 62 and older. State senator Kurt Schaefer is scheduled to attend.