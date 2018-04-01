Geologists believe sinkholes connected to cave

By: The Associated Press

BRANSON (AP) - Geologists said two massive sinkholes at a Branson golf course were connected to a large cave previously found on the property.

The Springfield News-Leader reports experts also believed the sinkholes at Top of the Rock Golf Course have stopped growing.

Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris discovered the cave 12 years ago and geologists found water flowing into the sinkholes is making its way into the cave.

The sinkholes appeared Friday on the golf course's driving range. The largest is 80 feet long, 60 feet wide and 40 feet deep. The second sinkhole is 25 feet wide and 19 feet deep.

There were also two much smaller sinkholes.