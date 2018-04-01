George H.W. Bush still in Houston Hospital

HOUSTON (AP) - Former President George H.W. Bush continues to recover at a Houston hospital where he's in the third week of treatment for a bronchitis-related cough.

Methodist Hospital spokesman George Kovacik said Monday that the 88-year-old Bush remains in stable condition. Kovacik says Bush continues to make progress but no discharge date has been set. Further details were not released.

The 41st president has been hospitalized since Nov. 23.

He and former first lady Barbara Bush divide their time between homes in Houston and Kennebunkport, Maine.