George Zimmerman Arrested After Disturbance Call

APOPKA, Fla. (AP) - Officials say George Zimmerman has been arrested in Florida.

A Seminole County Sheriff's Office statement says Zimmerman was arrested Monday afternoon after deputies responded to a disturbance call at a house in Apopka, about 15 miles northwest of Orlando.Zimmerman will be transported and booked into jail.

The statement provided few other details, and it was not immediately known what charges he faced.

Monday's arrest was just the latest legal trouble for the former neighborhood watch volunteer, who was acquitted earlier this year of all charges in the fatal shooting of Trayvon Martin.

Zimmerman and his estranged wife were involved in a domestic dispute in September. Police said no charges were filed against either of them because of a lack of evidence.

That dispute took place just days after Shellie Zimmerman filed divorce papers.