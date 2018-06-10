Georgia Heading to Missouri on a 'Business Trip'

ATHENS, GA (AP) -- History will be made this weekend when Missouri plays its first Southeastern Conference football game. For Georgia, it's nothing more than a business trip.

While the seventh-ranked Bulldogs (1-0) recognize the significance of the game, they couldn't care less. The Bulldogs have their own lofty goals this season, and they don't want to start the SEC schedule with a loss.

These teams have only played once, way back in the 1960 Orange Bowl. But there's already a bit of bad blood.

Missouri defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson says he tried watching Georgia's season-opening win over Buffalo and turned off the television because it was "old man football."

Rest assured, that's now bulletin-board material in Athens, though the Bulldog players were clearly told not to respond with their own trash-talking Tuesday.